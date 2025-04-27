SI HD

PRIMAVERA TV

SOLOCALCIO

Home » Calcio » Serie A, Venezia-Milan e Como-Genoa: le formazioni ufficiali

Serie A, Venezia-Milan e Como-Genoa: le formazioni ufficiali

di

Le formazioni ufficiali dei due match delle 12.30: le scelte per Como-Genoa e Venezia-Milan.

COMO-GENOA

COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Vojvoda, Kempf, Goldaniga, Valle; Da Cunha, Caqueret; Ikoné, Paz, Strefezza; Cutrone. All. Cesc Fabregas

GENOA (4-2-3-1): Leali; Norton Cuffy, De Winter, Vasquez, Martin; Masini, Frendrup; Kassa, Thorsby, Ahanor; Ekhator. All. Patrick Vieira

VENEZIA-MILAN

VENEZIA (3-5-2): Radu; Schingtienne, Idzes, Candé; Zerbin, Conde, Nicolussi Caviglia, Busio, Haps; Fila, Yeboah. Allenatore: Eusebio Di Francesco

MILAN (3-4-3): Maignan; Gabbia, Pavlovic, Tomori; Jimenez, Fofana, Reijnders, Theo Hernandez; Pulisic, Jovic, Leao. All. Sergio Conceiçao

 

SPORTITALIA Italia Sport Communication S.r.l. P.IVA 08674150969 Sportitalia via Gioacchino Belli, 14 CAP 20127 Milano Sportitalia

Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib. di Milano N° 262 del 31.10.2018 Contattaci: segnalazioni@sportitaliatv.com Direttore sito Gianluigi Longari

@2025  Italia Sport Communication Srl 

Redazione

Privacy Policy

Disclaimer

Change privacy settings
×