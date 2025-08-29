LIVE – Sorteggio Europa League e Conference, quali rivali per Roma, Bologna e Fiorentina?

Articolo in aggiornamento
—
Alle 13 il via al sorteggio per la fase a campionato dell’Europa League, nel quale Roma e Bologna conosceranno le proprie avversarie. Di seguito ci sarà anche il sorteggio della Conference League, con la Fiorentina in prima fascia.
Le 4 fasce per il sorteggio dell’Europa League
Fascia 1
Roma (ITA)
Porto (POR)
Rangers (SCO)
Feyenoord (NED)
Lille (FRA)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Real Betis (ESP)
Salzburg (AUT)
Aston Villa (ENG)
Fascia 2
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Braga (POR)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Lyon (FRA)
PAOK (GRE)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Celtic (SCO)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Fascia 3
Young Boys (SUI)
Basel (SUI)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Freiburg (GER)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
FCSB (ROU)
Nice (FRA)
Fascia 4
Bologna (ITA)
Celta (ESP)
Stuttgart (GER)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Malmö (SWE)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)
Utrecht (NED)
Genk (BEL)
Brann (NOR)