LIVE – Sorteggio Europa League e Conference, quali rivali per Roma, Bologna e Fiorentina?

Sorteggio Europa League e Conference, quali rivali per Roma, Bologna e Fiorentina?

—

Alle 13 il via al sorteggio per la fase a campionato dell’Europa League, nel quale Roma e Bologna conosceranno le proprie avversarie. Di seguito ci sarà anche il sorteggio della Conference League, con la Fiorentina in prima fascia.

Le 4 fasce per il sorteggio dell’Europa League

Fascia 1

Roma (ITA)

Porto (POR)

Rangers (SCO)

Feyenoord (NED)

Lille (FRA)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Real Betis (ESP)

Salzburg (AUT)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Fascia 2

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Braga (POR)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Lyon (FRA)

PAOK (GRE)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Celtic (SCO)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Fascia 3

Young Boys (SUI)

Basel (SUI)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Freiburg (GER)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Nottingham Forest (ENG)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

FCSB (ROU)

Nice (FRA)

Fascia 4

Bologna (ITA)

Celta (ESP)

Stuttgart (GER)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Malmö (SWE)

Go Ahead Eagles (NED)

Utrecht (NED)

Genk (BEL)

Brann (NOR)