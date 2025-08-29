SI HD

PRIMAVERA TV

SOLOCALCIO

Home » Calcio » LIVE – Sorteggio Europa League e Conference, quali rivali per Roma, Bologna e Fiorentina?

LIVE – Sorteggio Europa League e Conference, quali rivali per Roma, Bologna e Fiorentina?

di

Articolo in aggiornamento

Alle 13 il via al sorteggio per la fase a campionato dell’Europa League, nel quale Roma e Bologna conosceranno le proprie avversarie. Di seguito ci sarà anche il sorteggio della Conference League, con la Fiorentina in prima fascia.

Logo Europa League

Le 4 fasce per il sorteggio dell’Europa League

Fascia 1
Roma (ITA)
Porto (POR)
Rangers (SCO)
Feyenoord (NED)
Lille (FRA)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Real Betis (ESP)
Salzburg (AUT)
Aston Villa (ENG)

Fascia 2
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Braga (POR)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Lyon (FRA)
PAOK (GRE)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Celtic (SCO)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Fascia 3
Young Boys (SUI)
Basel (SUI)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Freiburg (GER)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Nottingham Forest (ENG)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
FCSB (ROU)
Nice (FRA)

Fascia 4
Bologna (ITA)
Celta (ESP)
Stuttgart (GER)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Malmö (SWE)
Go Ahead Eagles (NED)
Utrecht (NED)
Genk (BEL)
Brann (NOR)

SPORTITALIA Italia Sport Communication S.r.l. P.IVA 08674150969 Sportitalia via Gioacchino Belli, 14 CAP 20127 Milano Sportitalia

Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib. di Milano N° 262 del 31.10.2018 Contattaci: segnalazioni@sportitaliatv.com Direttore sito Gianluigi Longari

@2025  Italia Sport Communication Srl 

Redazione

Privacy Policy

Disclaimer

Change privacy settings
×