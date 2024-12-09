SI HD

Champions League, le designazioni arbitrali del mercoledì: Juve-City a Turpin. Gil Manzano per Milan-Stella Rossa

La UEFA ha reso note le designazioni arbitrali per le tre partite del mercoledì di Champions League che vedranno coinvolte le squadre italiane.

BENFICA – BOLOGNA (ore 21:00)
Arbitro: Radu Petrescu ROU
Assistenti: Radu Ghinguleac ROU e Mircea Mihail Grigoriu ROU
Quarto uomo: Marcel Birsan ROU
Video Assistant Referee: Pol van Boekel NED
Assistente Video Assistant Referee: Alen Borošak SVN

JUVENTUS – MANCHESTER CITY (ore 21:00)
Arbitro: Clément Turpin FRA
Assistenti: Nicolas Danos FRA e Erwan Finjean FRA
Quarto uomo: Mathieu Vernice FRA
Video Assistant Referee: Willy Delajod FRA
Assistente Video Assistant Referee: Benoît Millot FRA

MILAN – STELLA ROSSA (ore 21:00)
Arbitro: Jesús Gil Manzano ESP
Assistenti: Diego Barbero ESP e Angel Nevado ESP
Quarto uomo: Francisco José Hernandez Maeso ESP
Video Assistant Referee: Cesar Soto Grado ESP
Assistente Video Assistant Referee: Benjamin Brand GER

